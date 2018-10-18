Taken a giant leap with 'Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka': Director

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) The movie "Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka" is a giant leap for the character Chhota Bheem, which debuted on Indian television screens in 2008 and has become a successful homegrown animated series in India, says director Rajiv Chilaka.

Green Gold Animation, the makers of Chhota Bheem, released the trailer of "Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka" on Thursday.

In "...Kungfu Dhamaka", Chhota Bheem now stronger than ever is in the kingdom of China participating in the Emperor's annual Martial Arts Competition. The world's top fighters have assembled in China and Bheem along with his friends from Dholakpur also takes part in the tournament, which is disrupted by evil villain Zuhu who creates havoc.

Chilaka, who conceptualised the character and has directed the upcoming film, said in a statement: "With '...Kungfu Dhamaka', we are taking a giant leap with Chhota Bheem. In this movie, the quality of animation and production is far superior to the earlier productions and can compete with the best in the world."

The movie will be distributed by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

"We are sure that the movie would reach its audience far and wide. As for Chhota Bheem's fans, they are going to love Bheem's international adventure," Chilaka added.

YRF Distribution plans to give the film the widest ever release for an animation film across India when it releases next year, the statement read.

It will release in the summer of 2019.

