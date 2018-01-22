Taj chefs to give 'Ghar ka Swaad Davos main' to PM Modi

The culinary experts from Taj hotels are all geared up to create magic with food and give 'Ghar ka taste' to all the dignitaries, who are attending the World Economic Forum (WEF). Chefs are using spices, specially imported from India, to maintain the same Indian taste and aroma. Almost a thousand kilo spices and herbs have been brought from India to prepare the authentic Indian food. Over 32 chefs are geared up to create the magic and to satisfy the taste buds of the WEF attendees. PM Modi on Monday left for Davos to attend the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Narendra Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to represent the country at the forum in over 20 years. The last visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Davos was in 1997 when Deve Gowda led the Indian delegation there.