Taiwanese firms showcase industrial equipment at expo

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taiwanese machine tool makers have showcased industrial equipment at the ongoing Delhi Machine Tool Expo and said these can "contribute in the Make in India initiative".

The equipment ranges from CNC machine centres and spring machines to various accessories like spindle heads, cutting tools and tool holders, says a release issued as the four-day expo commenced on Thursday.

India can benefit from Taiwan's formidable expertise in manufacturing, said Yang Hung, Director of the Economic Division, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India.

"The Indian government has some superb initiatives to shore up its manufacturing sector. As the backbone of manufacturing, the machine tools industry has the potential to play a catalyzing role in the Indian manufacturing industry," the release quoted Yang as saying

The participating companies include leading manufacturers Tongtai Machine & Tool Company Ltd, Echaintool Industry Company, Huen Chen Machinery Company, Chain Headway Machine Tools Company, Mega Tek Machinery (Simco), Hann Kuen Machinery and Hardware Company, 7-Leaders Corp, and Kolowa Ventilation Company.

The companies are also promoting peripheral devices such as industrial fans.

