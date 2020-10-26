Taiwan Gets Public Support In India, But Diplomatic Ties Will Come With China Backlash, Experts Say

Last week, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted a photo of an Indian thali with rice, naan and chana masala, adding that her country was lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants.

In the tweet, which got a significant amount of engagement, she also asked Twitter users what their favourite Indian dishes were. The replies came from a range of people, mostly Indians—some urged her to try Mysore masala dosa and chaat, while others thought Chinese food in India should be renamed Taiwanese food.

This wasn’t the first time that the Taiwanese leader’s tweets about India got her attention. A few days before that, she had thanked “friends from India” for following her on Twitter and shared pictures from her visit to the Taj Mahal. These days, Tsai’s tweets often garner many replies from Indians, some of whom inform her that “India stands with Taiwan”.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and exercises jurisdiction over it. India has followed the One China policy since the 1950s, and New Delhi does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, but both sides have close business and cultural ties. After the India-China clash in Galwan in July, there were calls in India to upgrade ties with Taiwan (see here, here and here) to irritate Beijing.

In an interview to HuffPost India in June, Probal Dasgupta, an ex-Indian Army officer and author of Watershed 1967: India’s Forgotten Victory Over China, said on the strategic level, he expects the Narendra Modi government to lend a defined voice of support on issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

The Hindu has reported that there has been no change in India’s One China principle. Srikanth Kondapalli, professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said at a session organised by NGO Usanas foundation that the policy was initiated between December 1949 and April 1950.

Reports that India is considering trade talks with Taiwan had drawn a sharp reaction from China earlier this week. India also reacted to China’s advisory to journalists not to refer to Taiwan as a “country” or a “nation”, leading commentators to speculate whether the issue would scale up.

However, experts say that while support for Taiwan in India has grown over the years, this is unlikely to translate into a diplomatic recognition of the country, mainly due to the possibility of a backlash from China. This backlash, they say, could translate into isolating India in the region or even shutting down Indian enterprises in China.

Namrata Hasija, a research associate with the Delhi-based Centre for China Analysis and Strategy, told HuffPost India that two factors have helped Taiwan get more recognition in India in recent months — Taipei’s handling of the pandemic at a time when other countries were floundering, and a loss in China’s reputation over its initial response to Covid-19 and the Ladakh standoff.

She said that while both sides have been working for years to improve ties, the Indian government’s attitude towards China changed after the Galwan clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers died, and it started looking for alternatives after the ban on apps with China links. “Public support for Taiwan has also led the government to consider options with Taiwan,” Hasija added.

A senior Indian government official told Bloomberg that while the Narendra Modi government has till now been reluctant to move ahead with the trade talks with Taiwan, “hawks in India who want to start trade talks are getting the upper hand” over the past few months.

The official added that a trade deal with Taipei would help India’s goal of seeking greater investments in technology and electronics, but it’s unclear when a final decision would be made.

India’s trade with Taiwan grew 18.1% in the 2018-19 period, according to the Department of Commerce’s report. In 2018, New Delhi and Taipei signed an updated bilateral investment agreement to expand economic ties.

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group is reportedly planning to invest up to $1 billion to expand a factory in the Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu. Reuters quoted sources as saying some of Apple’s iPhones models, made by Foxconn in China, will be made at the plant.

