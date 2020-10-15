Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Relishes 'Chana Masala, Naan And Chai', Says Taiwanese People Love The Food at Indian Restaurants

New Delhi/Taipei, October 15: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday said she and people of Taiwan love Indian food items. On Twitter, asking Twitterati about their favourite Indian dishes, Tsai Ing-wen said she prefers Chana Masala with Naan. She also mentioned Chai (tea), saying the hot beverage refreshes memories of her trips to India, described as "vibrant, diverse and colourful" by the Taiwanese President. Taiwan Rejects China's Claims of Spying; Taipei Accuses Beijing of 'Creating Terror' After Chinese Media Aired Reports on Espionage.

Tsai Ing-wen tweeted: "#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country. What are your favourite Indian dishes?" Although Taiwan is considered as a part of China under the "one country, two systems" concept, the island enjoys de-facto sovereignty. Taiwan National Day 2020: BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Puts Up 'Happy National Day' Posters Near Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Relishes 'Chana Masala, Naan And Chai':

#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country. What are your favourite Indian dishes? pic.twitter.com/IJbf5yZFLY — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 15, 2020





Amid smearing tensions with China, Taiwan has made several friendship gestures towards India and recieved support from Indians in recent past. On the occasion of Taiwan's national day last month, the island nation recieved huge support from Indians across the country. Indians not only congratulated Taiwan's President and officials on social media but installed 109th national day greetings to Taiwan in Delhi, in defiance to the Chinese embassy's warning.

Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu had hit out at the Chinese mission after it asked the Indian media to follow the "One-China" policy and refrain from reporting on Taiwan's national day.