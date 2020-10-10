Taiwan National Day 2020: BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Puts Up 'Happy National Day' Posters Near Chinese Embassy in New Delhi

New Delhi, October 10: Taiwan is celebrating its National day today, i.e. October 10. In what can be considered as a stern warning to China, posters greeting Taiwan on its national day were put up near the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. The posters were reportedly put up by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Tejinder Singh Bagga. Taiwan National Day 2020: President Tsai Ing-wen Hopes for Less Tensions with China.

Also Read | West Bengal Police Issue Clarification After Sikh Man's Turban Pulled At BJP Bengal March, Say 'Pagri Had Fallen Off Automatically in Scuffle'

However, the government have not commented on the incident, Bagga in a tweet, shared the image of the poster that was being put up close to Chinese embassy greeting Taiwan on its National Day. The development came days after the Chinese embassy in New Delhi issued a veiled warning to the India media over "National Day of Taiwan" coverage.

Tweet by Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga:

Also Read | Taiwan Foreign Ministry Slams Chinese Embassy For Warning India Media Over 'National Day of Taiwan' Coverage





The Chinese embassy in New Delhi, in a statement issued on October 8, said the Indian media should not cover the National Day of Taiwan which is observed on October 10 annually. Further, the embassy also asked the Indian media to refrain from using the term "The Republic of China" -- the official name of Taiwan.

Responding to the Chinese diktat, The Taiwan Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said the media of a democratic country like India would respond to China's diktat with only two words: "get lost". It states, "India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. Taiwan's Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW (sic)."

Earlier, this year also, China lodged a strong protest with India over the virtual presence of two Indian Members of Parliament at the swearing-in ceremony celebrations of Taiwan's re-elected President Tsai. BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Rahul Kaswan's video messages had been reportedly played out during the swearing-in ceremony. Notably, India has no diplomatic relation with Taiwan.