Tablighi Foreign Nationals to Move to Alternate Quarters: Delhi HC

In what the Tablighi Jamaat members call a favourable order, the Delhi High Court has allowed for Markaz attendee foreign nationals to shift to alternate accommodations from various quarantine centres in the national capital.

In an order from 28 May, the court said that the 955 foreign nationals be moved to the nine centres which were submitted as alternative accommodation by the petitioners.



Speaking to The Quint, the media in-charge of Tablighi Jamaat said this is a verdict they have been looking forward to, “This is a very good order. Since 9 May when the Delhi government had issued an order stating that foreign nationals who are found to be COVID-19 negative and staying in various institutional quarantine centres will be placed under the custody of Delhi police by concerned deputy commissioners, we began to put our paper work to oppose this. On 22 May we submitted the petition and today, which was the third hearing, the order has come.”





The Delhi police as well as the revenue department of Delhi government have submitted their no-objection certificates in court.



Speaking about the nine quarantine centres where the foreign nationals will be shifted to, he said, “It took us some time but people pitched in. Said they had empty flats or guest homes or schools close by and we arranged it. Now we are making the list and preparing to send it to the police after which the movement should begin in a few days.”





The Tablighi Jamaat will take the responsibility for providing food and all other arrangements for the foreign nationals.

