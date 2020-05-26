Tablighi Case: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Foreigners

Delhi Police will be filing 20 charge sheets on Tuesday, 26 May against 83 foreign nationals in a court in Saket in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, said a report by The New Indian Express.

Earlier this month, police had seized the documents of 700 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, which included their passports. These members had attended the event held at Nizamuddin Markaz earlier in the year.

The Maulana Saad and six others associated with the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid, the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, had been booked by the Delhi Police on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The allegation was that they went ahead with a gathering of around 2,000 people at the mosque in late March, despite warning from authorities.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express)

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsTablighi Case: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Foreigners . Read more on India by The Quint.