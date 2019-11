Tableau depicting state's vision taken out on Karnataka Formation Day

People of Karnataka celebrated state formation day in Gadag. Environment Minister of Karnataka, CC Patil paid tribute to national flag on the occasion. Tableau on women empowerment, agriculture and faith showcased the state's vision. Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Day, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, is celebrated on November 01 every year. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.