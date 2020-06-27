Table Tennis Under Lockdown: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Picks Up Yoga, Adopts Weekly Planning with Focus on Olympics

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has kept a steely focus on the Tokyo Olympics despite the noise and uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic and feels currently it is not about "competing but improving yourself as an athlete".

Sathiyan has grown leaps and bounds in the last couple of years, making him one of the big names in the world of table tennis. He is not only one of the most known athletes in India now, but has even had a competitive edge against some of the best athletes of the world. Currently ranked 32, he was just a step away from making the cut to the Tokyo Games when the pandemic struck and everything shut down.

However, he told himself that thinking about it was not going to serve any purpose and he chose to have a positive outlook.

"I have been improving every year so if I think of it in a positive way, I will probably be playing better next year. I may have a better chance at the Olympics if it's held next year. As a player I think I will be much more experienced so I see it in a positive way that I would probably be at my peak," Sathiyan Gnansekaran said exclusively to News18.com.

He has set a routine for himself because he finds it important to stay motivated. He sets for himself weekly plans and gauges his progress, along with the coaches, in order to keep monitoring his personal growth. Sathiyan has a robot at home and while initially the 27-year-old was very excited to practice with it, the practice soon got monotonous.

"There comes a point where you can't play with each other so that human feeling is definitely missing. It is technical-based, I have played on a big level so it becomes challenging for me to make it challenging," Sathiyan explained.

He thus has a schedule where he puts himself to test with certain skills throughout the week and then gauges how he has improved against the robot on a weekly basis.

"I do this to gauge clear-cut improvement in my game. I share the data with my coach and physical conditioning coach and they see my videos for any technical corrections or for any issue that must be corrected and give me suggestions."

Sathiyan is not thinking long-term and explains his method with a push-up example. "In my weekly plan, for example I have to do 35 push ups, then I want to improve by at least one or two the next week."

A view of what Sathiyan's weekly plans roughly look like:

7.15AM-8.15AM: Fitness 8.30AM-9.30AM: Yoga Breakfast 11.30AM-12.30PM: Service practice Movie time with mother 6.30PM-8.30PM: Skill practice with robot

Fitness routine includes strength, agility, balance and stability on different days.

With the robot, the skills worked upon are receiving, first ball attack, speed endurance with targets to hit certain number of good shots and improve every week.

WHAT LOCKDOWN HAS MEANT FOR SATHIYAN

Sathiyan says, as a sportsperson, it is a luxury to be able to spend time at home and so, being with him mom and watching movies with her has been making him happy. Home-cooked food has been the highlight of the lockdown for him.

"My mom and I talk a lot on topics ranging from politics to sport, everything. I think it's fun. We watch a lot of movies together which I really love, she is more of a movie buff than I am so we watch lot of movies," Sathiyan shares.

During the three months at home, Sathiyan has picked up a bit of gardening but yoga is the main attribute he has added to his repertoire.

"I am doing yoga, which is a new thing and I started just before lockdown. To keep yourself calm and more self aware, it's great.

"Sitting in one place for 15- 20 minutes is a very difficult thing. I thought it was going to be easy but I realised it was really hard; now I am able to sit down and relax for 20 minutes, which gives me a better sense of self awareness. I have been trying not to deviate so much from my routine so I am sticking to table tennis and fitness so that my focus stays and I can go back and start playing," Sathiyan stated.

The lockdown has also seen the Chennai player take to social media a lot more. Sathiyan shares that he has always been an interactive person but usually the demand of the sport makes it hard.

"I didn't know when in my life I will get so much time again, probably after my retirement, so I thought I should use this time to answer a whole bunch of questions people have been asking from me."

