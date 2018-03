India's youngest national table tennis champion and Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh has been accused of allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl. The FIR has been lodged against the Arjuna awardee player at the Barasat Women Police Station after the girl filed a complaint against him. The girl alleged that Ghosh, with whom she was in a relationship for last three years, raped her on the pretext of marrying her.