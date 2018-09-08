Table Tennis: Payas wins sub-junior boys title, Suhana takes girls crown

Vijayawada, Sep 8 (IANS) Payas Jain of Delhi redeemed his talent to capture the Sub-Junior Boys title in the National Ranking (South Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the DRM Municipal Indoor Hall here on Saturday.

On his way to winning his first crown this season, he had to gather all his experience to outwit Delhi-mate Aadarsh Om Chetri 4-2 (9-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 11-4).

The Sub-Junior Girls crown went the way of Suhana Saini, who is in her first season after graduating to the higher category, and her victim in the final was an old rival from Tamil Nadu, Kavyashree Baskar.

The Haryana girl prevailed to win 5-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8.

As for the Cadet titles, Oishik Ghosh from West Bengal and Radhika Sakpal of Maharashtra emerged as the new faces to finish on top of the podium in the Boys and Girls categories.

Oishik defeated P.B. Abhunandh, a Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) wild card entrant and a first-time finalist, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5.

For Radhika it was a 11-6, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 triumph in the final over her West Bengal opponent, Aashika Sharma.

