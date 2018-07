Actress Taapsee Pannu who has one successful movie after another and has worked with many big names of Bollywood says that she is not intimidated by them rather fabulous actors intimidate her. Pannu currently is gearing for 'Soorma' featuring Diljit Dosanjh former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh that releases on the 13th July and soon after for 'Mulk' that releases on the 3rd August.