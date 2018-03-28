TAAI convention makes a comeback in Srinagar after 31 years

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti inaugurated the 64th convention of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) in Srinagar. The three-day TAAI convention is being held at Srinagar after a gap of 31 years. The CM said that the state has best of every natural and man-made resource. Tourism is the backbone of Kashmir with majority of people in the state dependent on it directly or indirectly for their livelihood. The number of visitors is consistently falling in Kashmir given the unstable environment in the Valley.