Bangladesh cricket team on October 30 arrived in New Delhi for the T20I match against Team India. Bangladesh will be playing T20 Internationals in the national capital on November 03 and in Rajkot on November 07 and in Nagpur on November 10. The two Test matches will be played in Indore and Kolkata on November 14 and 22 respectively. India will host their first ever pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.