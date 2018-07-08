T20-International series: India wins against England by 7 wickets

India won 2-1 in a three series match against England at the Bristol County Ground on Sunday. England batted first posing a huge score of 198-9 in their 20 overs. This was India's 6th straight T20-International series win. Opener Rohit Sharma's century gave India a boost to chase a target of 199 runs by England. With this century he became the first Indian to hit three T20-International hundreds. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's shared partnership of 89 runs kept the match gripping till the third wicket. After Kohli's wicket, India required 43 runs in 5 overs to win the match. Which was covered miraculously by the Indian team by winning with a margin of 7 wickets. Rohit was awarded the Man of the Match and Man of the Series.