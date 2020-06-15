T Veena, Daughter of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Marries DYFI President Mohammad Riyas, View Pics

Kerala, June 15: T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, tied the knot with Mohammad Riyas, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) National President, today in Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, it was a simple wedding attended by a minimum invites. With the lockdown in place, the wedding will not be attended by more than 50 members.

Veena is based in Bengaluru and has remained at a distance from politics so far. She is the managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up firm based in the Karnataka capital. On the other hand, Riyas is based in Kozhikode and is actively involved in state and central politics. Being the president of DYFI, he is in charge of several student-led agitations called by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in various parts of the countries. DK Shivakumar’s Daughter Aishwarya Likely to Marry Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha's Son Amartya Hegde in October, Say Reports.

T Veena married Mohammad Riyas, View Pics:





Riyas, a law graduate, had begun at the grassroots level and gradually worked his way up the ladder. His marriage to Dr Sameeha Saithalavi, a former syndicate member of Calicut University, happened in 2002. The couple separated in 2015 and they have two sons aged 10 and 13.