Can’t Rule Out Chances of Second COVID Wave in Winter: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog member VK Paul said on Sunday, 18 October, that while the number of new coronavirus cases and fatalities have gone down, the possibility of a second wave of infections during the winter season cannot be ruled out.

“We cannot rule out (a second coronavirus wave this winter in India). Things can happen and we are still learning about the virus,” Paul, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

India is in a better position now but 90 percent of the people are still susceptible to coronavirus infections, Paul added.

“In India, the new coronavirus cases and the number of deaths have declined in the last three weeks and the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states. However, there are five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and 3-4 Union Territories (UTs), where there is still a rising trend,” Paul told PTI.

Talking about the vaccines, he said the India had enough resources to deliver the vaccine to its citizens, once it is available. India has enough cold storage facilities and this can be readily augmented when required, he added.

India's total active cases remained under 8 lakhs for the second consecutive day as the country added 61,871 new cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours. India remains the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of the total number of infections. India's total death toll now stands at 1,14,031.

