I-T raids: Govt agencies have been exploited in last 5 years, says Kanimozhi

While speaking to ANI on Income-Tax (I-T) raids being conducted at her residence in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on Tuesday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi said, "Over the last five years, every government agencies have been exploited. They have become a part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)." "Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), I-T and Election Commission of India (ECI) all has been compromised. Only opposition leaders are being targeted repeatedly," she added.