T Natarajan Yet to Join India Squad for England T20Is: Report

Left arm seamer T Natarajan may not be part of the Indian side for the first of five T20Is against England in Ahmedabad. The Tamil Nadu bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore undergoing his rehabilitation, reported Cricinfo.

The NCA has reportedly informed the team management of his unavailability at least until March 12. The nature of the injury and the duration of his likely absence however couldn't be confirmed. The BCCI is yet to send out any formal update on the player.

Natarajan, who was the only left-arm fast bowler picked by the Indian selectors in the 19-man squad for England series, saw his life take a fairy-tale turn after the IPL, where he played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Natarajan was picked as a net bowler for the Australia tour but made his debut for India in all three formats and was part of the historic Test series win.

He also became the first Indian player to make international debuts in all three formats on the same tour.

With his pace, variations and the ability to swing in yorkers on demand, Natarajan finished the three-match T20I series in Australia as the highest wicket-taker, picking six scalps at an economy of 6.91.

In the final Test in Brisbane, Natarajan was handed a Test debut after senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah was declared unfit.

On returning from the Australia tour, Natarajan said he had goosebumps and tears after Indian captain Virat Kohli had asked him to lift the T20I trophy.

