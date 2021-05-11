T’gana Lockdown: What’s Allowed, Not Allowed From 12 to 22 May

In the wake of a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Telangana is set to go into an intense lockdown for ten days from 12 May to 22 May. The state reported 4,826 fresh virus cases on Monday, 10 May.

The decision was taken at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government’s cabinet meeting, held at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, 11 May. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was present at the meeting.

During the lockdown period, all shops will be open only for a brief period of four hours from 6 am to 10 am. For the remaining 20 hours, all shops will be shut.

What Will Remain Closed?

Cinema halls, swimming pools, clubs, gyms, amusement parks, and sports stadia will also remain closed.

The cabinet will meet again on May 20, to review the state’s virus situation and decide on whether the lockdown should be continued. As a precautionary measure, the state is also set to place check posts along state borders.

What Is Allowed?

Government offices will be allowed to work with 33 per cent staff. Banks and ATMs will also be allowed with minimal staff. Only 40 members will be allowed for marriage functions. However, prior permission needs to be taken to conduct these functions.

For funerals, a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed. Public transports like the RTC and Metro, and Public Distribution System (ration shops) will open from 6 am to 10 am.

Petrol and diesel pumps will be open on the national highways. The supply of LPG cylinders would continue as usual.

Supply of drinking water, sanitation works in rural and urban areas, power generation, distribution and their allied services and transportation on national highways will also be allowed.

Sectors Exempted From Lockdown

Works related to the agriculture produce, allied sectors, work undertaken with the agriculture machines, running of the rice mills, transport of paddy and rice, supply of paddy to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), fertiliser and seeds shops, seed manufacturing companies, and other agriculture-based sectors, print and electronic media, Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) works, warehousing and cold storage activities, will all be allowed to go on.

Pharmaceutical Companies, companies manufacturing medical equipment, medical distributors, medical shops, all types of medical and health services, government and private hospitals and their staff will be allowed to function.

The staff and employees of these sectors would be given special passes and will be allowed to use their vehicles. Farmers are allowed to continue the purchase of paddy.

Slew Of Decisions

The cabinet on Tuesday also took a slew of other decisions to curb the virus spread in the state.

Telangana has decided to invite global tenders to procure the vaccine. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar will be in charge of procurement of medicines that COVID-19 patients need. The chief minister has instructed ministers to conduct daily review meetings at their district headquarters.

