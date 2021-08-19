Can’t accept being dependent on someone else for our nation’s security: Defence Minister

New Delhi, Aug 20 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Defence India Startup Challenge 5.0 in the national capital on August 19. At the event, Defence Minister Singh said that the security scenario of the whole world is changing rapidly, due to which the challenges of national security are increasing and becoming complex. “We are already seeing the condition of our neighbouring country,” said Singh. He added, “Nothing can be said when what kind of news will come. Our country is also not untouched by these changes. In such a situation, we cannot accept being dependent on someone else for our security as a nation. It is not easy to identify who is our friend and who is our enemy in today’s time”.