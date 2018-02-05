Here are the symptoms and treatment for Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is extremely prevalent among asymptomatic men throughout the world. As per a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the incidence and mortality estimates per 100,000 age-normalized populations in India is nine and three respectively. The most common symptom of prostatic disease in men older than 50 years is bladder outlet obstruction, including hesitancy, nocturia or increased urination frequency at night, urinary retention, and a diminished urinary stream. Dr. Madhu Y C, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals said, "Early prostate cancers (stage I and II) may be treated by either the surgical method of radical prostatectomy with pelvic lymph node dissection or radical radiotherapy. Locally advanced cancer can be treated by chemo therapy and radiotherapy." "If the cancer is in the metastatic phase, where it spreads to the other organs like bone, liver, and lungs, the treatment will be a combination of chemotherapy and hormonal therapy. LHRH agonist, abiraterone, Enzalutamide, oestrogens, ketoconazole, and steroids along with supportive care must accompany treatment." Prostate cancer may be prevented by the following methods: Hormonal Manipulation: Preclinical and clinical data suggest a potential role for finasteride in the chemoprevention of prostate cancer. Antioxidants: Evidence from clinical trials suggests a promising role for selenium and vitamin E as potential chemo preventive agents against prostate cancer, possibly through their antioxidant activity. Early Detection/Screening: periodic DREs and PSA testing plays a major role in early detection of prostate cancer.