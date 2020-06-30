Syed Ali Shah Geelani's exit from Hurriyat marks not just sunset of the jihadist patriarch, but likely collapse of the separatist alliance

Early one morning in February 1984, Muhammad Maqbool Bhatt showered, dressed and walked to the gallows in Delhi's Tihar jail, his death transforming the unsuccessful insurgent into a kind of saint for Kashmiri secessionists. The Jama'at-e-Islami's house magazine Azaan, conspicuously omitting the honorific shaheed, or martyr, did not mourn: "a person like him, burdened by the overwhelming force of passion, carries on without making any distinction between the bitterness and sweetness of life, losing the capacity to distinguish between right and wrong".

The author of that editorial, Kashmir's Islamist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani, authored his own political obituary on Monday, with a two-page letter " authenticated to News18 by his grandson Zahoor Geelani and political aide Pir Abdul Rashid " accusing his colleagues in the secessionist movement of treason, and resigning from their ranks.

For two generations of Kashmiri jihadists, Geelani has been the prophet of a blood cult which promised that freedom could be won through the sacrifice of human life. For these young victims, Geelani had words very different from those he used in that 1984 editorial " but their fate, and his, tell that his first instincts were right.

Geelani's savage attack on his comrades in the Hurriyat comes amidst signs that the project he led is reaching its moment of final collapse. Earlier this year, Hurriyat leaders in Pakistan deposed his chosen nominee, Abdullah Gilani and elected a new shura, or consultative council. The son of Maulana Abdul Wali " a Baramulla cleric close to Geelani, and to his son, Nayeem Geelani " was sacked and replaced with Mohammad Husain Khateeb, even as both sides traded charges of financial misappropriation and incompetence.

The move was read as a signal from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate that it no longer trusted Geelani's Hurriyat " and its armed wing, the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen " to stand at the vanguard of the jihad in Kashmir.

In private, Geelani's new-generation Islamist protÃ©gÃ©s " among them, Masrat Alam Bhat and Asiya Andrabi " have let it be known that the 91-year-old Islamist politician was uninterested in building a mass movement against India, and was instead seeking accommodation with the Government to secure the future of his children.

The palace coup appears to have incensed Geelani.

"Last year", his resignation letter reads, "India cut the occupied territory into two parts, and made our entire nation hostage, so that a Palestine-like genocide could be repeated here. Lawyers, small and big political leaders and students were put into jails outside the state".

"The leadership that was still free was expected, irrespective of state brutality, to guide our beleaguered nation", he goes on. "In spite of being imprisoned, I tried to find you, and sent you messages, but you did not respond."

Late in the nineteenth century, Kashmir saw the emergence of a new urban bourgeoisie, drawn from the ranks of the first generation of Muslims to acquire education in British India. In 1899, Srinagar's Mirwaiz Rasul Shah set up the Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam with the objective of combating folk Islam. The neo-fundamentalist Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadih made its appearance at around the same time, led by Sayyed Husain Shah Batku, who preached that popular Islam had invited divine wrath on Kashmir's Muslims.

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Reuters More

Saaduddin Tarabali, a protÃ©gÃ© of Jamaat-e-Islami founder and ideologue Maulana Abul Ala Maududi, was a product of this climate. His recruits were the educated children of bourgeois families, dismayed by the secularist politics of the National Conference.

Born in 1929 in the north Kashmir village of Zurimanj, the son of a landless labourer, Geelani had cut his teeth in the National Conference. The influential party leader Muhammad Saeed Masoodi treated him as son, and he edited the party newspaper.

