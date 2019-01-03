Sydney Test: India opt to bat against Australia

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

The visitors have made two changes in their playing eleven as opener Lokesh Rahul and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav replace Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, respectively.

Meanwhile, Australia also went with couple of changes with Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh being replaced by Peter Handscomb and Marnus Labuschagne.

Playing XI-

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine (Captain/wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

--IANS

KK/vin