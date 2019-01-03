Sydney Test: India 69/1 against Australia

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) India were 69/1 at lunch on the first day of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Thursday.

India dominated the first session of the day as opener Mayank Agarwal (42 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (16 batting) added 59 runs for the second wicket after losing out-of-form Lokesh Rahul (9 runs off 6 balls)cheaply.

Opting to bat first, the visitors received an early jolt as pacer Josh Hazlewood drew the first blood, dismissing Rahul in the very second over of the day. A good length delivery outside the off-stump got a thick outside edge from Rahul's bat and went straight into the hands of Mitchel Marsh at first slip with India's score reading 10 runs.

However, Agarwal and Pujara then played sensibly to deny the hosts any further onslaughts.

India presently lead the four-match series 2-1.

Brief scores: India 69/1 (Mayank Agarwal 42 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 16 batting; Josh Hazlewood 1/17) vs Australia at lunch on Day 1.

--IANS

kk/vin