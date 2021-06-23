Syama Prasad Mookerjee launched a movement to abolish Article 370, Article 35A: Nadda

JP Nadda addressing at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death anniversary, BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said Mookerjee had launched a movement to abolish Article 370 and Article 35A while devoting his life to the nation's oneness, integrity and to save Jammu and Kashmir.

"Syama Prasad Mookerjee had launched a movement to abolish Article 370 and Article 35A. He devoted his life to the nation's oneness and integrity and to save Jammu and Kashmir," said Nadda addressing party workers at the party's headquarters after paying floral tributes to the Jana Sangh founder.

The Centre, in August 2019, abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was notified by the government on August 9, 2019, paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without it.

The Act provides that the number of seats in the legislative assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission.

Stating that the party has initiated a plantation drive starting today till the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Nadda said the BJP is a soul party in the country, which understands its responsibilities towards the society and the environment and engages its workers in social work.

Nadda said, "There are several parties in the country whose soul aim is to do politics. But BJP is a soul party which also has a social aspect. We are also working towards the aim of serving the society. Therefore, be it 'Seva hi Sangathan', or blood donation, suplying oxygen to people, or supplying food to people from door to door. This means the BJP prepares its workers for social work."

"Today the launch of a plantation drive on the occasion of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death anniversary which will continue till his birth annversary on July 6, shows that apart from political activities, the party also understands its responsibility to the society and the environment and encourages its workers to contribute to such activities," said the BJP National President.

"We have targeted to plant five lakh saplings during this plantation drive. Increasing green cover and protecting it is our responsibility because trees play a vital role in environment conservation," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nadda had said Mookerjee dedicated his entire life to the nation.

"For the unity-integrity of India by taking the concept of cultural nationalism, who dedicated his whole life to the name of the nation. Tribute to the founder of Jana Sangh, the great patriot, revered Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, on his martyrdom day!" the BJP chief tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mookerjee on his death anniversary and said the leader's efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten. (ANI)