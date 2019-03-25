Switch off during Earth Hour: BSES to clients

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Delhi power distribution company (discom) BSES, here on Monday, urged its 40 lakh plus consumers to "switch off" electric appliances during Earth Hour on March 30, to show their concern for the environment.

According to the company, consumers should show their concern for environment by switching off electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures for one hour starting 8.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday.

In this, Delhi citizens will be joining their over a billon counterparts in Mumbai, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Rome and many other cities in over 180 countries, BSES said in a statement.

Earth Hour 2019 will also be the platform for the "Give Up to Give Back" movement, encouraging millions of Indians to give up wasteful practices, habits and lifestyles to give back to the planet that makes life possible.

Commenting on the importance of sustainable planet, a BSES spokesperson said: "As conscientious corporate citizens of India, we also urges consumers to look towards the sun and join our over 1,500 other BSES roof-top consumers in harnessing the power of sun."

The BSES sister discoms, BRPL and BYPL, will also switch off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices, spread across 950 sq.kms, during the appointed hour (8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.)," the statement said.

Last year, BSES saved 183 MW in Delhi's total contribution of 305 MW during Earth Hour, it added.

