Swiss Open: Riya Mookerjee qualifies for main draw

Basel (Switzerland), March 13 (IANS) Young India shuttler Riya Mookerjee has qualified for the main draw of the Yonex Swiss Open.

In her qualifying match, 19-year-old Mookerjee defeated Laura Sarosi of Hungary 21-15, 21-10 in the 30-minute affair late on Tuesday. She will take on Linda Zetchiri in the first round of the main draw.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's doubles pair comprising Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Chirag Shetty got the better off Chinese Taipei combo of Lee Fang-chih and Lu Chia-Pin 21-15, 17-21, 21-19 in 51 minutes.

Another Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Dhruv Kapila registered a hard-fought 21-17, 19-21, 21-18 victory over Germany's Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Volker.

