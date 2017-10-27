Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer Beat Benoit Paire in Straight Sets to Enter Quarter-Finals

Federer, who needed just 57 minutes to earn his fifth win over Paire in as many matches, did not face a single break point and broke his opponent's serve four times

New Delhi: Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer reached the quarter-finals of Swiss Indoors Basel for the 15th time when he outplayed Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-3. The top seed stepped up his campaign for an eighth Swiss Indoors title.

Federer, who needed just 57 minutes to earn his fifth win over Paire in as many matches, did not face a single break point and broke his opponent’s serve four times on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who returned from an injury hiatus to win his fifth Australian Open title in January, has enjoyed success throughout the season and reached at least the quarter-finals in eight of the 10 tournaments he has played (not including Basel).

Federer is seeking his seventh title of 2017, a year in which he won an unprecedented eighth men’s singles title at Wimbledon to increase his record Grand Slam championship haul to 19.

Federer will next face French seventh seed Adrian Mannarino who beat promising Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6 -1, 6-2.

Meanwhile, defending champion Marin Cilic beat Croatian compatriot Borna Coric 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in a two-hour struggle to move to 5 -0 against his younger countryman.

Fourth seed Juan Martin del Potro edged closer to a spot at next month’s ATP Finals as he dispatched French qualifier Julien Benneteau 6-4, 6-4. (With Wires inputs)