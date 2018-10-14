Swine flu cases on rise in Karnataka as weather changes

The cases of swine flu were reported rising rapidly in Karnataka, more specifically the Hubli district in the past week. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, G Parameshwara also held a meeting with health department officials on Sunday (October 14) to discuss an action plan to control H1N1 flu virus in the state. The symptoms of swine flu include sore throat, cough, cold and fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. People have been advised to avoid going to crowded places and take proper hygiene measures to ensure safety. The 2009 global outbreak of swine flu, or H1N1, claimed over 17,000 lives including 2,725 in India between May 2009 and November 2010.