Swelling Ganga brings flood-like situation in UP

Heavy rains in various parts of Uttar Pradesh swelled the water in Hindu holy river, Ganges, creating a flood-like situation and disrupting normal life in the temple town of Varanasi and in holy city Allahabad. Meanwhile, Allahabad was left with water-logged streets and flooded localities after heavy rains pounded the city. Rainfall is important for India as a major section of its 1.2 billion populations is engaged in farming and depends on rains. However, excessive monsoon rains this year caused major rivers across India to swell causing floods and widespread loss of property and life.