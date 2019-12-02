Swedish royal couple, Prez Kovind exchange agreements at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The exchange of agreements took place between Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on December 02. The event took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Swedish royal couple is on a five-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, they also received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind.