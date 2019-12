Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in the national capital on December 02. They also visited Red Fort in Delhi. Swedish royal couple is on a five-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, they also received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind.