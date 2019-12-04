Swedish King, Queen inaugurate sewage treatment plant in Uttarakhand

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden inaugurated a 14 million litres per day (MLD) Sarai Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) here on Thursday. The Swedish royal couple jointly inaugurated the STP in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The STP has been constructed at a cost of Rs 41.40 crore under the Centre's Namami Gange programme. The Swedish King and Queen arrived in the state earlier in the day for a visit to Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh and Bathing Ghat in Haridwar. The royal couple, who are on a five-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties, was received by the state Protocol Minister Dhan Singh Rawat at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.