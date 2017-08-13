Sweden beat BiH in world basketball qualifier

Zenica (Bosnia), Aug 13 (IANS) Sweden beat Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) 88-72 in a European qualifier for the FIBA Basketball World Cup here.

The hosts played well for the first five minutes and built a 7-point lead, before Sweden came back to level 23-23 at the end of the first quarter on Saturday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

The lead changed hands at the beginning of the second quarter before a brilliant Viktor Gaddefors sent Sweden to 44-36 at half time.

After an evenly matched third quarter, Sweden hung on to a 10-point lead in most of the fourth quarter and enlarged its advantage in the last few minutes.

Dzanan Musa scored 12 points for the host team while Thomas Massamba had 20 for the visiting side.

In the following two rounds next week, BiH will play in Slovakia and Armenia.

--IANS

