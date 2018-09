The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat while delivering a lecture on 'Bhavishya ka Bharat', said that if you do a survey of inter-caste marriages in India, maybe you will find the maximum percentage belongs to swayamsevaks from Sangh. He delivered the concluding three-day lecture at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.