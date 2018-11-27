'Swasth Bharat Yatra' reaches Udhampur for creating mass awareness

A thought-provoking awareness programme, Prabhat Pheri and Cyclothon have been organised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which was headed by Joint Director AC Mishra. They have brought forth a fully fledged "Eat Right India" movement, with the motto of awareness about taking in safe, fortified, quality and nutritious food for making nation healthier and adulteration free. On the spot, tests of food items by mobile testing vans were also demonstrated. As many as 30 to 40 cycling enthusiasts including NCC Cadets, energetic volunteers and schoolchildren participated with much zeal and enthusiasm. The Cyclothon covered the track of markets and seemed a multi-coloured gala show with the slogan "Eat Right and Eat safe". National Cadet Corps (NCC) called on participants to encourage the youth to play proactive roles for promoting this movement. This movement kick-started on October 16 in Leh.