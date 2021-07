ANI

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday lashed out at the Central government and the Enforcement Directorate for attaching assets of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth Rs 65.75 crore in a money laundering case and said even if you want to deploy the Army, it does not matter for it would not affect the morale of the Maharashtra government.