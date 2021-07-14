Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame ceremony held in J-K's Badami Bagh Cantonment

Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame ceremony in J-K's Badami Bagh Cantonment. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): As part of celebrations of 50 years of India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame was received with tremendous fervour by civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Badami Bagh Cantonment.

According to a press release, the flame entered Badami Bagh Cantonment from Somnath Dwar on July 12.

Soldiers, their families, school children, teachers and Defence Civilian employees participated in the event with great fervour.

Thereafter, the Victory Flame was taken out, on Gupkar Road and NH-44. Around 100 volunteers from White Globe Organisation and Kashmir Road Safety Organisation participated in the victory run on Gupkar Road.

As part of the rally, the Tricolour was also unfurled at Gupkar Chowk by Corporators of Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Later in the day, the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame was carried atop the Hari Parbat Fort by eminent sports personalities of Kashmir. Some of the sports icons who were part of the historical Victory run on the 'Hari Parbat' were Gul Mustafa Dev, a former Winter Olympian and Miss Nahida Manzoor, the first Kashmiri woman to scale Mt Everest.

As part of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, four Victory Flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, which were sent to four cardinal directions.

One of the Victory Flames travelling due North was on Saturday brought to 15 Rashtriya Rifles, Vilgam in Jammu and Kashmir from Headquarter 8 Sector, Charkoot as part of its last lap in CIF (K). (ANI)