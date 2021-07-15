Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame ceremony held in J&K

Srinagar (J&K), July 15 (ANI): As part of celebrations of 50 years of India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame was received with tremendous fervour by civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Badami Bagh Cantonment. Soldiers, their families, school children, teachers and Defence Civilian employees participated in the event with great fervour. Thereafter, the Victory Flame was taken out, on Gupkar Road and NH-44. Around 100 volunteers from White Globe Organisation and Kashmir Road Safety Organisation participated in the victory run on Gupkar Road. As part of the rally, the Tricolour was also unfurled at Gupkar Chowk by Corporators of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. As part of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, four Victory Flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, which were sent to four cardinal directions.