Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame ceremony held at J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar (J&K), June 28 (ANI): As part of celebrations of 50 years of India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the victory flame was received with tremendous fervour in Baramulla on June 28. As part of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, four Victory Flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, which were sent to four cardinal directions. To mark the event at Baramulla, the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war were paid homage in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Dagger War Memorial. A series of cultural programmes were also organised by renowned artists followed by felicitation of Veer Naris and war Veterans. The event was attended by prominent civil dignitaries which included prominent public representatives, government officials, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.