Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame ceremony held at J-K's Rajbagh

Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory flame ceremony at Rajbagh (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): The celebratory event of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajbagh on Thursday marking 50 years of India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

A big celebration function was organised in Rajbagh for the victory flame.

Captain Hafazulla, a war veteran who participated in the event said, "In 1971, I was 19 years old. During the war, I was leading the communications front. At that time we never expected that we would survive the war and be in front of you to talk about it. I was not expecting at that time that I would see such an event in future. I am astonished."

He further emphasized that youth must take inspiration from this and choose the right track.

Haji G Mohammad, another war veteran said, "This celebration should be held everywhere."

The event echoed a sense of pride among people. A local youth, Aaqib while speaking to ANI said, "It is a lesson of bravery for everyone. Kashmir has witnessed a change over the years. Youth welcomed the victory flame. We are paying a tribute to the Army with this celebration. It is a salute to them for their bravery."

The Victory Flame celebration was attended by families of Army personnel and civilians.

The flame entered Badami Bagh Cantonment from Somnath Dwar on July 12, from where it was taken to Zero bridge and reached Rajbagh today.

As part of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, four Victory Flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, which were sent to four cardinal directions.

One of the Victory Flames travelling due North was on Saturday brought to 15 Rashtriya Rifles, Vilgam in Jammu and Kashmir from Headquarter 8 Sector, Charkoot as part of its last lap in CIF (K). (ANI)