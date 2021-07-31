‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ reaches Khardung La Pass in Ladakh

Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ victory flame -- celebrating the 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war -- on Saturday reached Khardung La Pass, the world's highest motorable road, in Ladakh, a defence spokesman said here.

The solemn ceremony commenced with the reception of the victory flame with a grand welcome by Army personnel, veterans, local residents and tourists at Khardung La, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said in a statement.

The Army paid rich tributes to the bravehearts of the 1971 war at one of the highest passes of the world (Khardung La at a height of 18,380 feet) as part of the ongoing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, he said.

Col Musavi said the veterans from the Nubra valley paid their obeisance to the fallen soldiers to recognise the efforts of the forces and their families during the war.

The veterans also handed over the pious soil from Khardung La to be taken to the National War Memorial, Delhi, he said. PTI SSB AQS AQS