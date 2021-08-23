Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations: Victory Flame Taken to Indira Point, National Flag Hoisted To Mark 50th Year of India’s Victory in 1971 War Against Pakistan

The Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame was taken to Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the country on August 22, 2021, as part of its voyage to the Nicobar Group of Islands. The Armed Forces personnel from Andaman & Nicobar Command hoisted the National Flag and collected the soil from the location to mark the momentous occasion.

Key highlights:

Andaman & Nicobar Command personnel hoist National Flag to mark 50 th year of India’s victory in 1971 war

Indira Point is the southernmost tip of the country

Victory Flame was on a voyage to Nicobar Group of Islands

Now begins its journey to the mainland.

The Victory Flame has now begun its journey back to Port Blair for a befitting farewell before its onward journey to the mainland. The journey of the Victory Flame, north to south, spanning the entire Andaman and Nicobar chain of Islands commemorates the spirit of Swarnim Vijay Varsh. Swarnim Vijay Varsh Painting Competition: Indian Army Invites Application for Online Competition to Commemorate 50 Years of India’s Victory Over Pakistan in 1971.

2021 is being celebrated as Swarnim Vijay Varsh to mark the 50th year of India’s historic victory in the 1971 war.