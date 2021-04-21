Swarnim Vijay mashaal reaches Jammu-situated Martyr Memorial

Jammu, April 21 (PTI) The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971, reached Martyr Memorial here on Wednesday.

The Shivalik Brigade received the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at Balidan Stambh here, the defence spokesperson said.

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The prime minister, on December 16, 2020, lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in New Delhi, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory in 1971.

The celebrations commenced with the wreath laying ceremony at Balidan Stambh by Brig A P Singh, Commander, Shivalik Brigade, 1971 War Veterans and all ranks. The victory flame was taken from Balidan Stambh to Sunjuwan Military Station through the city, the spokesperson said.

The celebrations at Sunjuwan Military Station commenced with reception of the flame by Brig Singh. The commander addressed the audience highlighting the valour displayed by Indian soldiers during the war and achieving a historic victory. Then, the 1971 war veterans were felicitated, followed by a mesmerising Military Band Display and release of tricolour balloons. Screening of a 1971 war documentary will be organised on Thursday for all ranks, he said. PTI AB AAR AAR