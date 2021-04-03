'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches J&K

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) The 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' Mashaal, as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, reached Basoli military station near Lakhanpur -- the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir -- on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

The Mashaal was received by Brigadier Manoj Kharkwal in the presence of other dignitaries at Basoli where major decisive battles were fought and won by India during the 1971 operations, the spokesman said.

Last year, Prime Minister Nrendra Modi lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Mashaal' (golden victory year torch) from the eternal flame of the national war memorial in Delhi on December 16 -- the day India celebrates as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The spokesman said the Mashaal will remain in the folds of the Arsenals brigade till Apr 7 during which a number of events has been planned at various venues to mark the occasion.

He said some of these include felicitation of war heroes and 'veer naries', cultural programmes by students of K V Lakhanpur and A P S Janglot, various school level competitions and participation by NCC cadets.