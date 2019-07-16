'Swarnim Bus Yatra' reaches Jammu today

With the message of peace, prosperity and golden India, the 'Swarnim Bus Yatra' started from Gujarat on August 13, 2017 and has reached to its 24th state of country, Jammu on July 16, 2019.

Lead by Veena Didi, yatra saw the participation of around 1.5 lakh people. They were welcomed by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Kathua. They entered to Kathua with great zeal and zest and were given rousing welcome in traditional way. The Director Social welfare Dr Bharat Bhushan and DSP KD Bhagat were also present to welcome yatris. The main aim of the yatra is to aware the youth and other people of society to adopt morale values, build good character, and abandon the social evils like drug abuse, violence etc. Yatris also took the pledge for giving up bad habits like drug addiction.

While speaking to media personnel on the yatra, President of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya (North India), Arun Koshik said, "65% youth are power of country and should work for building the nation, if anyone is out of track will comes in track with blessing of lord Shiva and will work for building the character of youth to build Golden India." The yatra will end on 2020 in Mount Abu.