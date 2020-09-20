Swarna River flowing over limit in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall, rescue operations underway: SDRF

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI): Swarna River near Perampalli in Udupi district of Karnataka is flowing over the limit due to heavy rainfall in the area, said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday.

"Swarna River near Perampalli, Udupi is flowing over the limit. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF teams conducting rescue operations with the help of rubber boats. Rain continuing," said SDRF in a statement.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rains and thundershowers over most places in Karnataka in the next 48 hours.

In a forecast issued specifically for Karnataka, and valid till September 22, IMD said, "Rain/Thunderstorms very likely to occur at most places over the state."

"A red alert has been announced for September 20 and September 21 in Malnad districts like Uttara Kannada, Chikmagalur Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, as they are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places," said CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, on Sunday.

According to Patil, Coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall today.

"North Interior Karnataka and South interior Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from September 20 to September 23," he said.

He also advised people to not enter into the sea at the coast of Karnataka, as the wind speed id likely to exceed 40 kilometres per hour to 45 kilometres per hour. (ANI)

