Swarms of Crop-Eating Locust Wreak Havoc in North Indian States

The year 2020 seems to be harbouring clear signs of some of the most ominous things in human history. First a deadly global pandemic, then a cyclone and now a swarm of crop-eating locusts.

As predicted by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, many central Indian states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and UP have been battling the locust attack that reportedly emerged in East Africa.

Gujarat and Punjab have also been warned and have been asked to prepare for a locust attack. This has been reported as one of the worst locust attacks in 27 years and Pakistan had to declare a national emergency after the locusts hit the Punjab province destroying crops on a large scale.

Locust swarming at Jaipur recorded today via @DrRakeshGoswami



Serious concern required and definitely #ClimateAction. Needs a long term sustained collective action to mitigate. pic.twitter.com/JzFf7j5kvR https://t.co/6BvYI7kkQd



— Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 25, 2020

Also Read: Corona Lockdown: No Labour to Harvest Crops, UP Farmer Ends Life

The locusts have already destroyed crops in 18 districts of Rajasthan and almost a dozen districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The swarm recently made landfall in the city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. It is feared that 17 more districts in the state including Aligarh, Mathura, and Jhansi will be hit in the next couple of weeks.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Department, a swarm of locusts can devour acres or a crop field in an hour.

Based on the current situation, the agricultural department has issued an advisory for farmers to try and keep the pests at bay by using loud sounds through drums, banging of utensils, and shouting.

The government is also looking at deploying drones, satellite tools, and sprayers at pre-identified locations near state borders.

They are also deploying fire-brigade vehicles to help spray the field with chemicals. In Agra, the government has deployed 204 tractors mounted with spray guns.

Experts have warned that if the locust problem is not controlled it could lead to the damage of standing Moong cereal crops subsequently causing a loss of almost Rs 8,000 crores. Not only that, if they keep spreading we can expect crop damages for cotton and chilly worth several thousand crores of rupees.

These pests are also capable of inflicting damage on the nurseries of fruits and vegetables.

As per multiple reports, the swarm is currently is at Bangra Magarpur in UP.

Madhya Pradesh: Locust swarms arrived in Malhargarh, Mandsaur district yesterday. Manoj Pushp, Mandsaur District Magistrate says, "Scientists from central locust team & agricultural science department conducted an exercise & removed around 60% of them by spraying". (24.05.20) pic.twitter.com/zcIuFpL5jL — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsIndia COVID Tally at 1.3 L; Delhi CM Says Situation Under Control . Read more on India by The Quint.